Fitbit Charge 6 with built-in Google features launched

Fitbit has launched its latest flagship fitness tracker called the Charge 6 with a horde of improvements and, unsurprisingly, built-in Google features. Ever since Google took over Fitbit, it has been melding its apps and services with the latter’s ecosystem. The results are finally appearing in the form of the Fitbit Charge 6. It has Google Maps for navigation and tracking routes, as well as Google Wallet for tap-to-pay capabilities in supported markets. There are other health- and fitness-related enhancements, but this time the price is less than the predecessor, Charge 5, that came about two years back.

Fitbit Charge 6 price

The new flagship fitness tracker from Fitbit costs $159.95 (roughly Rs 13,300). That should attract loyalists and new buyers, considering the Charge 5 cost $179.95 (roughly Rs 15,000). It will be available in the US from October 12 in black and silver paint with a white band. Fitbit has not said a word on the availability of the new Charge 6 in India.

Fitbit Charge 6 features

The Charge 6 looks very similar to the prequel, but the side button has returned. Instead of being a physical button, this one is a haptic button that gives feedback when you press it. Fitness tracking works like before, but Fitbit has made some small yet important tweaks to make measurement more precise. The sensors, which are unchanged from the predecessor, include an optical heart rate monitor, accelerometer, built-in GPS, blood oxygen monitor, temperature sensor, and “multiple electrical sensors” that read electrodermal activity (EDA) and ECG for cardiovascular health alerts.

You can continue to track your health using Fitbit OS, but now you need a Google account to use the device. Google recently made it mandatory to sign into a Fitbit using a Google account, so new users have no other option. The software is more refined now, and Fitbit says the Charge 6 can give the most accurate heart sensing among its fitness bands. There is a 60 percent improvement in activities such as HIIT, spinning, and rowing. The band takes measurements once per second when you are working out and once every five seconds when you aren’t. The Charge 6 can also pair with select gym machines over Bluetooth allowing users to track heart rate during workouts.