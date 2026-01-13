CMF Headphone Pro Launched in India With 40mm Drivers, Energy Slider and 100-Hour Battery Life

CMF has launched its premium headphone, dubbed Headphone Pro, in India with power-packed features. The CMF Headphone Pro is equipped with 40mm drivers, a 3-microphone ENC setup, and several other interesting features. If you are someone who has been eyeing a new headphone, then this new product from CMF is one of the best options to consider under Rs 8000.

CMF Headphone Pro Price in India

CMF has launched its Headphone Pro in India at Rs 7,999. The first sale will start on January 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM. It will be available via e-commerce site Flipkart and other selected platforms. Buyers will get a limited-time introductory offer, allowing them to grab this headphone pro at Rs 6,999 in India.

CMF Headphone Pro Specifications

The CMF Headphone Pro is now available in India. It has 40mm dynamic drivers with a PEN+PU diaphragm for clear sound. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.4 and AAC, SBC, and LDAC codecs. They work with Android 5.1 or later and iOS 13 or later. They also support Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and can connect to two devices at once.

The headphones include in-ear detection and Low Lag Mode, which is automatic on Nothing Phones and can be enabled from the app on other devices. They offer up to 40db personalized Active Noise Cancellation, 2000Hz environment-adaptive ANC, a 3-microphone ENC system for calls, wind noise mesh, and a transparency mode.

Controls include a roller, slider, and buttons to play or pause music, skip tracks, answer or hang up calls, reject calls, switch between ANC and transparency mode, launch assistant, and adjust volume. The headphones are splash-resistant with an IPX2 rating. They measure 168.5×95.7×188.5mm and weigh 283g.

The 720mAh battery provides up to 100 hours of playback without ANC and 50 hours with ANC on AAC. With LDAC, playback is up to 70 hours without ANC and 38 hours with ANC. Fast charging gives 5 hours of playback in 5 minutes without ANC, and the battery fully charges in 2.4 hours with ANC.