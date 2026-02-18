Apple’s next devices could be AI smart glasses and AI pendant: What we know

Apple is reportedly working on a new category of AI devices that go beyond the iPhone and Vision Pro. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is testing products such as lightweight smart glasses, AirPods with built-in cameras, and even a wearable AI pendant. Apple has not confirmed any of these projects so far. Also Read: Sarvam Kaze Smart Glasses unveiled: India launch timeline, features, and what to expect

AI smart glasses in the works

As per Gurman’s report, Apple’s first major AI wearable could be a pair of lightweight smart glasses, internally codenamed “N50.” Unlike the Vision Pro headset, which is positioned as a premium mixed-reality headset, these glasses are expected to be designed for everyday use. Also Read: Apple iOS 26.4 Beta 1 adds video playback in Podcasts, RCS testing: Check what’s new

BREAKING: Apple is ramping up work a trio of AI wearables: Smart Glasses, AirPods with Cameras, and a Pendant that can be worn as a necklace or pinned to clothes. New details on all of the devices. https://t.co/J6AZWJMjbs Also Read: Apple Music will soon help you find concerts happening near you — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 17, 2026

The smart glasses are reportedly not meant to function independently. They are said to work alongside the iPhone instead of replacing it. The glasses are expected to connect wirelessly to an iPhone, which would take care of most of the heavy processing. The glasses themselves would mainly capture visuals and audio using built-in cameras and microphones. That input could then be used for features such as recognising objects or offering simple contextual prompts.

Camera-equipped AirPods

In addition to smart glasses, Apple is also said to be exploring AirPods with outward-facing cameras. The idea, according to the report, is to allow the earbuds to gather information about the user’s surroundings and feed it into Apple’s AI models.

The earbuds could improve how Siri responds based on context. Earlier reports have also suggested that a future AirPods Pro model could come with similar camera-based capabilities, and it may not see a major jump in price because of it. However, there is no official timeline for such a launch.

AI pendant as a new form factor

Another device reportedly under development is a wearable AI pendant. The device is said to be designed to hang around the neck and include cameras and sensors that continuously analyse the environment.

The AI pendant would rely on processing partly through the device and partly through cloud-based AI systems, allowing it to offer real-time assistance based on what the user sees or hears.