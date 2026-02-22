Apple may launch multiple devices at March 4 event: iPhone 17e, iPad and more

Apple has scheduled a special in-person “experience” across select global cities on March 4. While the company has not confirmed a traditional keynote event, reports suggest that several product announcements could arrive around the same time. Also Read: Apple may launch a cheaper MacBook, macOS 26.3 suggests: What we know

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple may roll out a series of announcements in the days leading up to March 4 rather than hosting a single-stage presentation. Here’s a look at five products that could be part of that rollout, based on recent reports. Also Read: 7 smart ways to use the iPhone Action Button

iPhone 17e

The iPhone 17e is widely expected to replace last year’s “e” model. Gurman reports that the phone could retain a similar starting price while bringing upgrades such as a newer A-series chip and support for MagSafe.

Some reports suggest the A19 chip inside could be a slightly scaled-down version compared to the main iPhone 17 lineup. If launched, this would likely be a routine update rather than a major redesign.

Entry-level iPad

Apple’s base iPad is also due for an update. Reports indicate it could move to the A18 chip, which may enable Apple Intelligence features on the company’s most affordable tablet.

Design changes are not expected, but an internal upgrade would help keep it in line with Apple’s newer software features.

iPad Air

The iPad Air could receive a performance boost as well. Gurman suggests it may move to the M4 chip, bringing it closer to the iPad Pro in terms of performance.

This would continue Apple’s recent strategy of aligning its tablet lineup around M-series chips.

MacBook Pro with M5

Apple is also expected to refresh the MacBook Pro lineup with new M5 chips. Reports say that supplies of the current models have started thinning out in some regions, which is often a sign that updated versions are on the way.

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions are likely to get updated.

A low-cost MacBook

Another product that could show up is a more affordable MacBook. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is said to be working on a model priced below $1,000. Instead of using an M-series chip, it may run on an iPhone-class processor.

The device is said to feature an aluminium body and a display just under 13 inches. Apple is also reportedly testing colour options aimed at students and enterprise buyers.

Apple has not confirmed any of these products yet. If the reports are accurate, early March could bring a steady stream of announcements rather than a single event reveal.