Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Google has rolled out the feature to search results on desktop called ‘topic filters’. Google says topics are dynamic and change as you tap on results.

Tech giant Google is rolling out its topic filters to Search results on desktop, which the company introduced as a part of a carousel redesign on mobile in December last year. According to the tech giant, this feature “help you drill down or discover something new about a specific topic. Also Read - Google is developing a new AI-powered search engine: Details here

  • Published Date: April 4, 2023 4:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 18, 2023 3:13 PM IST
