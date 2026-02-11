Found your personal info on Google? New tool helps you remove deepfakes faster

Published By: Divya | Published: Feb 11, 2026, 05:56 PM (IST)
The internet never really forgets, and that has been one of the biggest concerns for users dealing with privacy risks, identity theft, or even AI-generated deepfakes. Now, Google is trying to give people more control over what shows up when someone searches their name. Also Read: Google Maps may soon answer your travel queries with Gemini chat; Here's how
In a recent announcement, the company introduced new updates that simplify how you can request the removal of sensitive personal information and explicit images from Google Search. The move comes at a time when digital abuse and manipulated content are becoming harder to ignore globally. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a Flipkart availability confirmed before launch: Expected specs, price
Google is expanding its “Results about you” tool to cover more categories of personal data. Earlier, the feature allowed you to remove contact details such as phone numbers, home addresses, and email IDs. Now, it goes a step further. You can request the removal of details like: Also Read: New Android malware threat can spy on calls and messages: Here’s how to stay safe
One of the key updates focuses on non-consensual explicit images, including AI-generated deepfakes.
However, you must note that these removals apply only to Google Search results. The original content will still exist on the website where it was published unless that platform deletes it separately.
The updated privacy tools are rolling out gradually, starting with the US and are expected to expand to other regions, including India.
