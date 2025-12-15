Reliance Jio Rs 500 Happy New Year 2026 Plan Launched: Full Benefits, Validity, OTT Apps and Unlimited 5G Explained

There’s some good news for the Reliance Jio users, as the company is kicking off 2026 by offering some of the best prepaid plans that focus on value-packed connectivity. These plans are filled with entertainment, AI-driven services, and many other benefits. The telco has announced a new plan worth Rs 500 with an aim to offer OTT access, cloud storage, and AI tools in a single recharge.

Jio Rs 500 Happy New Year 2026 Plan Validity and Data Benefits

The newly launched Rs 500 Happy New Year prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. This is one of the suitable plan from Jio offering short-tem validity along with feature-rich usage. Users will get several benefits in this plan, including 56GB of total data, distributed as 2GB of high-speed data per day.

As soon as the daily limit is exhausted, the internet speed will drop to 64 kbps. Other than data benefits, Reliance is also offering unlimited voice calling across all networks. In addition, you will also be able to get 100 SMS per day facility. If you are eligible for Jio’s 5G network, then you can also enjoy unlimited 5G data without additional charges.

OTT Apps Inclusion

One of the striking features of this plan is its extensive OTT bundle and benefits. Reliance Jio is offering access to popular platforms such as YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, FanCode, and Hoichoi. Now only this, users will also get access to several regional platforms too.

Google Gemini Pro and Jio Digital Extras

Reliance is further extending more value to this plan by adding an 18 month Google Gemini Pro subscription. The subscription will be eligible for users who are aged 18 and above. Additionally, users will also get receive 50GB of free JioAICloud storage, a two-month JioHome trial for new connections, and extra benefits on Jio Gold through Jio Finance.