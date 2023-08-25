Jio prepaid plans in India: Jio has discontinued its cheapest prepaid plan in India. Earlier, the prepaid plan worth Rs 119 was the cheapest plan that Jio offered to its prepaid subscribers. Now, the company has discontinued this plan making the plan worth Rs 149 the cheapest plan in Jio’s prepaid portfolio. While Reliance Jio officially confirmed the reason behind this move, reports suggest that the move comes as the company is aiming to improve its Average Revenue Per User or ARPU in the country — a move that other telecom operators in the country, including Bharti Enterprises’ Airtel has also followed in the recent past.

For the unversed, Jio‘s prepaid plan worth Rs 119 offered 1.5GB of daily data to the company’s prepaid subscribers. In addition to the daily data, Jio’s Rs 119 also offered unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS per day to the subscribers. The plan came with a validity of 14 days.

Jio’s cheapest prepaid plan in India

As mentioned before, with today’s move, Jio’s plan worth Rs 149 has become its entry level 4G prepaid plan in the country. This plan offers 1GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 20 days. In total, Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan offers 20GB of data. Once this daily data limit expires, the speed of the network will reduce to 64Kbps. Users, who require more high-speed data can opt for data-booster plans for the same. Jio’s Data Booster plans start at Rs 15 and go all the way up to Rs 222, offering 1GB and 50GB of data respectively.

In addition to the daily data, this plan offers unlimited voice calling functionality with 100 SMS per day. Additionally, prepaid subscribers who recharge their mobile numbers with this plan will also get access to JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud subscriptions.

Jio is not alone

It is worth noting that Jio is not the only telecom operator that has upgraded the base pricing of its prepaid plans in India. Airtel, earlier this year, the discontinued its prepaid plan worth Rs 99 making its plan worth Rs 155 its cheapest offering in the segment. This plan offers a total of 1GB of data and it comes with a validity of 28 days. It also offers 300 SMS to the users.