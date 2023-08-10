Get Rs.100 Swiggy voucher, up to Rs.1500 Yatra discount, validity of 365 days, voice calling, 100 SMS/day, 2.5GB of daily data, and much more.
Jio is celebrating Independence Day with a new annual recharge plan that offers great benefits to customers. The Rs.2999 Jio Independence Day Offer plan comes with a validity of 365 days and offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. In addition to these benefits, Jio is also offering a number of discounts and coupons on other services, including Swiggy, Yatra, Ajio, Netmeds, and Reliance Digital.
Here are some of the benefits of the Jio Independence Day Offer 2023:
Unlimited voice calling: You can make unlimited calls to any network in India, without any charges.
SMS/day: You can send 100 SMS per day to any network in India, without any charges.
2.5GB of daily data: You can use 2.5GB of data per day for a total of 912.5GB in 365 days.
JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud: You get access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud, which offer a variety of movies, TV shows, and music.
Swiggy voucher: You get an Rs.100 voucher to use on Swiggy, which you can use to order food from your favorite restaurants.
Yatra discount: You get a discount of up to Rs.1500 on flights and hotels booked through Yatra.
Ajio: You get a flat Rs.200 discount on orders of Rs.999 or more on Ajio, an online fashion retailer.
Netmeds: You get a 20% discount on orders of Rs.999 or more on Netmeds, an online pharmacy.
Reliance Digital products: You get a flat 10% off on select audio accessories and domestic appliances at Reliance Digital.
The Jio Independence Day Offer 2023 is a great way to save money on your mobile recharge and get some great benefits. If you’re looking for a new annual plan, it is the one.
To recharge for the Jio Independence Day Offer 2023, you can follow these steps:
— Nishtha Srivastava
Author Name | Techlusive News Desk