Jio is celebrating Independence Day with a new annual recharge plan that offers great benefits to customers. The Rs.2999 Jio Independence Day Offer plan comes with a validity of 365 days and offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. In addition to these benefits, Jio is also offering a number of discounts and coupons on other services, including Swiggy, Yatra, Ajio, Netmeds, and Reliance Digital.

Here are some of the benefits of the Jio Independence Day Offer 2023:

Unlimited voice calling: You can make unlimited calls to any network in India, without any charges.

SMS/day: You can send 100 SMS per day to any network in India, without any charges.

2.5GB of daily data: You can use 2.5GB of data per day for a total of 912.5GB in 365 days.

JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud: You get access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud, which offer a variety of movies, TV shows, and music.

Swiggy voucher: You get an Rs.100 voucher to use on Swiggy, which you can use to order food from your favorite restaurants.

Yatra discount: You get a discount of up to Rs.1500 on flights and hotels booked through Yatra.

Ajio: You get a flat Rs.200 discount on orders of Rs.999 or more on Ajio, an online fashion retailer.

Netmeds: You get a 20% discount on orders of Rs.999 or more on Netmeds, an online pharmacy.

Reliance Digital products: You get a flat 10% off on select audio accessories and domestic appliances at Reliance Digital.

The Jio Independence Day Offer 2023 is a great way to save money on your mobile recharge and get some great benefits. If you’re looking for a new annual plan, it is the one.

To recharge for the Jio Independence Day Offer 2023, you can follow these steps:

Open the MyJio app on your smartphone. Tap the Recharge tab at the bottom. Pick the Jio Independence Day package for Rs 2,999. Enter your Jio number for recharge. Pay with UPI, net banking, or credit/debit cards. The annual plan will be activated after payment and the coupons will be available in your MyJio app.

— Nishtha Srivastava