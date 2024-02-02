Jio AirFiber users can now top-up with small data pack of Rs 101

Jio AirFiber users can now quickly get additional data over and above their current plan through two new data booster plans. Starting at Rs 101, these data boosters top-up your basic plan with more data, valid until your basic plan, so that you can get back to watching your favourite match or doing important work that you left because the internet stopped working. The new plans apply to both AirFiber and AirFiber Max users and are available to subscribe from the MyJio app.

READ MORE Jio AirFiber has a hidden cost that you may pay if you're getting it

There are two data boosters, one priced at Rs 101 and the other one that will cost you Rs 251. The smallest pack will add 100GB of data to your basic plan, while the higher-value booster will top your AirFiber account with 500GB. These plans do not come with any voice benefits and will be valid until your basic plan expires. Since these prices are exclusive of GST, you need to pay a little extra when subscribing. The new plans sit next to the Rs 401 data booster plan, which offers 1TB of additional data.

What is Jio AirFiber?

Reliance Jio last year launched a new home internet service called Jio AirFiber. This service provides high-speed wireless internet and streaming without the need for optical fibre. Jio AirFiber uses the company’s 5G network and connects to the nearest cell towers, providing internet access to homes. It is similar to a phone hotspot but with more features. Jio AirFiber offers various service plans ranging from Rs 599 to Rs 3,999 per month, depending on data speeds and other benefits.

What are Jio AirFiber plans?

Jio AirFiber has two categories under which its plans are available. If you think you will be satisfied with internet speeds of up to 100Mbps, you can go for the regular Jio AirFiber plans. However, if you require a connection with at least 300Mbps of internet speed and up to 1Gbps, Jio has AirFiber Max plans. The regular plans are available at Rs 599, Rs 899, and Rs 1,199 before GST. Users going for AirFiber Max plans can pay Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, and Rs 3,999 exclusive of GST, depending on their needs.