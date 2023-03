Airtel 5G Plus arrives is now available in 500 Indian cities: Check list

Airtel today announced that it is making its 5G service, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, available in 235 cities across the country. This makes it the company’s its single largest roll out so far. The announcement comes shortly after the telecom giant rolled out its 5G services in 125 cities simultaneously at a time. Also Read - India prepares for 6G rollout as PM Modi announces R&D test-bed facility

On the occasion, Bharti Airtel CTO, Randeep Sekhon, said that the company plans to make its 5G services available in Urban India by September 2023. Also Read - Airtel launches its 5G network in Kolkata, service now available in 26 cities in West Bengal

“Airtel was the first to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today’s mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. We have already covered 500 cities and are adding 30 to 40 cities every single day. By September of 2023, we expect to expand our 5G footprint to all of urban India,” he said on the occasion. Also Read - Galaxy S23 series to stay in demand in India despite slowdown, says Samsung's TM Roh

It is worth noting that the announcement comes shortly after Airtel announced that it is offering unlimited data to all its postpaid and select prepaid subscribers who recharge their phone numbers with a minimum recharge value of Rs 239.

Airtel 5G Plus availability in India

Here is a detailed list of all the 500 cities where Airtel’s 5G Plus service is available in India: