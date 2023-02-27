comscore Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Jammu and Kashmir
News

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Jammu and Kashmir

News

Airtel is the only operator to launch 5G services in the valley and put the customers on the Digital Superhighway

Highlights

  • Airtel 5G services are already live in the cities of Jammu, Srinagar, Samba.
  • The service will be available to customers in a phased manner.
  • Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network.
airtel5gplus

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Jammu and Kashmir

Airtel today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Katra, Anantnag, Baramulla and Rajouri. Airtel 5G services are already live in the cities of Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Also Read - Bharti Airtel creates 5G experience zones at its stores: Check details

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Verma, COO Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Bharti Airtel said, “Connectivity to our customers in the Valley is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most. I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Katra, Anantnag, Baramulla & Rajouri in addition to Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. Customers in these thirteen cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.” Also Read - India jumps to 10th spot in median mobile speeds globally

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in 8 cities of Odisha

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation, the company said in a statement.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2023 6:39 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Jammu and Kashmir

India records over 300 million cases of malware attacks everyday

Lenovo s launches IdeaPad Duet 3i with a bigger display, new processor

Amazon announces deals on Echo devices: Check top offers here

Google announces new features for Chrome, Wear OS, and Android

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?