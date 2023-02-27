Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Jammu and Kashmir

Airtel today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Katra, Anantnag, Baramulla and Rajouri. Airtel 5G services are already live in the cities of Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Also Read - Bharti Airtel creates 5G experience zones at its stores: Check details

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Verma, COO Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Bharti Airtel said, "Connectivity to our customers in the Valley is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most. I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Katra, Anantnag, Baramulla & Rajouri in addition to Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. Customers in these thirteen cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation, the company said in a statement.