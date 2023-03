Airtel hikes minimum recharge plan for prepaid users in 3 circles

Airtel has hiked the minimum recharge tariff plan price in three more circles. The entry-level prepaid tariff plans in Gujarat, Kolkata, and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circles now start at Rs 155. With the latest revamp in plans, the total number of telecom circles where Airtel’s entry prepaid plan costs Rs 155 has reached 22. The new price of Rs 155 represents a hike of Rs 56 over the previous minimum recharge plan of Rs 99. Also Read - Airtel surpasses one million customer mark on its 5G network in Mumbai

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel’s minimum recharge plan value has increased to Rs 155 in three more circles. This essentially means that prepaid users in these circles must recharge their Airtel number with at least Rs 155 to use calling and data services. Airtel began the process of updating the prices of the minimum recharge plan with Haryana and Odisha circles last year in November. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Jammu and Kashmir

So, what do you get under the Rs 155 plan? Also Read - Bharti Airtel creates 5G experience zones at its stores: Check details

Airtel’s Rs 155 prepaid recharge plan, now available in 22 circles, offers uncapped calling to any number in India except special numbers, 300 SMS, and 1GB of data — all valid for 24 days. Subscribers get access to Wynk Music and free hellotunes, as well. Airtel has specified that if you exhaust the 300 SMS provided to you under this plan, you will be charged Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.50 for national SMS. Using the internet after the 1GB quota is over will cost you 50 paise per MB.

If you are using Airtel’s 5G services, keep in mind that 1GB of data will be consumed much faster. So, it is better to switch to the 4G network to stop the unnecessary consumption of your data. Airtel’s 5G services are available in the following Indian cities:

Assam Guwahati

Silchar

Dibrugarh

Tinsukia

Jorhat

Tezpur

Andhra Pradesh Vizag

Vijaywada

Rajahmundry

Kakinada

Guntur

Kurnool

Tirupati

Cuddapah

Ongole

Eluru

Vizianagaram

Nellore

Ananthapur

Bihar Patna

Muzaffarpur

Bodh Gaya

Bhagalpur

Begusarai

Katihar

Purnia

Kishanganj

Bihta

Gopalganj

Barh

Biharsharif

Nawada

Sonepur

Fatwah

Araria

Jehanabad

Forbesganj

Motihari

Siwan

Saharsa

Madhepura

Lakhisarai

Sultanganj

Jamui

Gaya

Khagaria

Bettiah

Chhattisgarh Durg-Bhilai

Raipur

Bilaspur

Chandigarh Chandigarh

Delhi Delhi

Gujarat Ahmedabad

Surat

Rajkot

Vadodara

Navsari

Morbi

Surendrana

Junagadh

Vapi

Dahej

Bharuch

Anand

Bhavnagar

Ankleshwar

Jamnagar

Nadiad

Kadodara

Mehsana

Kalol

Bhuj

Haryana Gurugram

Panipat

Faridabad

Ambala

Karnal

Sonipat

Yamunanagar

Bahadurgarh

Panchkula

Himachal Pradesh Shimla

Dharamshala

Mandi

Baddi

Manali

Solan

Kangra

Kullu

Palampur

Nalagarh

Jammu & Kashmir Jammu

Srinagar

Samba

Kathua

Udhampur

Akhnoor

Kupwara

Lakhanpur

Khour

Jharkhand Ranchi

Jamshedpur

Deoghar

Adityapur

Dhanbad

Bokaro Steel City

Ramgarh Cantonment

Khunti

Hazaribag

Karnataka Bengaluru

Mangalore

Mysore

Kerala Kochi

Trivandrum

Kozhikode

Thrissur

Ponnani

Kalamassery

Tirurangadi

Vengara

Thrippunithura

Tirur

Kollam

Edathala

Muvattupuzha

Palakkad

Cheruvannur

Vazhakkala

Kayamkulam

Maharashtra Mumbai

Nagpur

Pune

Dhule

Nashik

Achalpur

Udgir

Yavatmal City

Sinnar

Bhandara City

Aurangabad

Jalgaon

Parbhani

Thane

Buldana

Khamgaon

Madhya Pradesh Indore

Bhopal

Ujjain

Gwalior

Dewas

Jabalpur

Sagar

Chhatarpur

Mhow

Pithampur

Manipur Imphal

Churachandpur

Mizoram Aizawl

Nagaland Kohima

Dimapur

Odisha Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

Rourkela

Puri

Bhawanipatna

Paradeep

Dhenkanal

Jharsuguda

Bargarh Town

Anugul

Sambalpur

Behrampur

Balasore

Kendrapada

Jajpur Road

Bolangir

Talcher

Punjab Ludhiana

Derabassi

Kharar

Zirakpur

Mohali

Rajasthan Jaipur

Kota

Udaipur

Bhiwadi

Pali

Ganganagar

Sikar

Jodhpur

Ajmer

Alwar

Bikaner

Bhilwara

Sikkim Gangtok

Tamil Nadu Chennai

Coimbatore

Madurai

Hosur

Trichy

Telangana Hyderabad

Warangal

Karimnagar

Nizamabad

Khammam

Ramagundam

Tripura Agartala

Uttarakhand Dehradun

Haridwar

Uttar Pradesh Varanasi

Lucknow

Agra

Meerut

Gorakhpur

Kanpur

Prayagraj

Noida

Ghaziabad

Jhansi

Ayodhya

Shahjahanpur

Raebareli

Barabanki

Chandauli

Banda

Hardoi

Mahrajganj

Kushinagar

Jaunpur

Balrampur

Mau

Gonda

Bareilly

Aligarh