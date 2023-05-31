Thomson 65-inch QLED TV review: Easy on your pocket but is it worth the upgrade?

Over the past few years, a lot has changed in display technology. Earlier, owning an OLED TV was not less than a luxury. But thanks to companies like Thomson that are known for delivering high-quality, innovative products at an affordable price, high-quality screens offering a premium performance have become well within the reach of a lot of consumers. Their recent 65-inch QLED TV is no exception to this trend. This stunning television offers a premium viewing experience with its wide colour range, impressive contrast, and advanced features. In this review, we will explore the various aspects of this remarkable TV and help you decide if it’s worth the investment. Also Read - Apple’s Migraine could give hackers complete access to your Mac: How you can protect yourself

Thomson 65-inch QLED TV review: Design and Build

The design of the Thomson 65-inch QLED TV is both sleek and elegant. The TV features an ultra-thin bezel, giving it a modern and sophisticated appearance that will complement any living space. The build quality is top-notch, with a sturdy and durable construction that's built to last.

Thomson 65-inch QLED TV review: Stand and Mounting Options

Thomson's 65-inch QLED TV comes with a unique, Rose gold colour table stand that provides excellent stability while maintaining the TV's minimalist aesthetic. The stand consists of a weighted, curved panel that sits behind the TV, giving it a slight tilt. This tilt is barely noticeable and doesn't compromise the viewing experience.

For those who prefer mounting their TV on the wall, the Thomson 65-inch QLED TV is compatible with standard VESA mounts. This allows for a seamless and clutter-free setup that further enhances the TV’s sleek design.

Thomson 65-inch QLED TV review: Display and Picture Quality

The Thomson 65-inch QLED TV offers a stunning display with a premium viewing experience. With its 178-degree viewing angles, 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, this TV delivers a stunning and vivid picture. The QLED panel provides perfect black levels, offering superior contrast and colour accuracy compared to traditional TVs.

Thomson 65-inch QLED TV review: Color Accuracy and Range

With its wide colour range, the Thomson 65-inch QLED TV surpasses many competing models in terms of colour reproduction at this price segment. However, it’s worth noting that the colours may not be as accurate as some other OLED TVs in the market. Nonetheless, the TV’s color performance remains impressive, with saturated and natural-looking hues that enhance the overall viewing experience.

Thomson 65-inch QLED TV review: Audio Quality and Integration

While most people who invest in an OLED TV will likely pair it with a dedicated audio system, the built-in speakers on this TV are surprisingly decent. One of the standout features of the Thomson 65-inch QLED TV surpasses its crisp, clear audio system. The TV uses panel-vibrating actuators to deliver powerful and clean sound, making it an excellent choice for home theater setups. The TV also includes speaker wire inputs, allowing users to easily integrate it into an existing audio system powered by an A/V receiver.

Thomson 65-inch QLED TV review: Smart TV features

The Thomson 65-inch QLED TV comes with the Google TV platform, offering a wealth of smart TV features and streaming options. Users can access a wide variety of apps and services, including major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. The TV also supports Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2, allowing users to easily share content from their Android or iOS devices.

Thomson 65-inch QLED TV review: Google Assistant and Voice Control

One of the key features of the Google TV platform is the integration of Google Assistant. This voice-activated system allows users to search for content, access general information, and control both the TV and compatible smart home devices. The Thomson 65-inch QLED TV features a far-field microphone for hands-free voice commands, with the option to disable the microphone for added privacy.

Thomson 65-inch QLED TV review: Gaming Performance

The Thomson 65-inch QLED TV offers a decent gaming experience, with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The processors of these TVs are driven by Amlogic, which delivers a clocking speed of 1.4 GHz coupled with MEMC for an ideal gaming experience. They are also equipped with sound output of 40W and powered by Dolby MS 12, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS Trusurround. However, it lacks support for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, which may be a drawback for some gamers. The Game mode is impressive with minimalist input lag, making it suitable for fast-paced gaming.

Thomson 65-inch QLED TV review: Connectivity Options

Despite being an affordable TV, the Thomson 65-inch QLED TV is equipped with plenty of connectivity options for gamers and home theater enthusiasts, including four HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and an antenna/cable connector. The TV also includes a 3.5mm composite video input, 3.5mm remote sensor input, and spring terminals for center channel audio from an A/V receiver.

The new 65-inch TV by Thomson is packed with premium features like Google TV, Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. Notably, the display delivers 4K resolution and has thin bezels to enhance the viewing experience. Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Vision HDR 10 Plus, and DTS TrueSurround are also supported. There are Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi options for wireless communication.

Along with it, Android and iOS device users can use the Google TV app to control the 65-inch 4K TV. With the YouTube app on the phone, you can play content on the TV directly by using the casting screen option.

Another thing to notice here is that Thomson is offering a uniform TV remote in its whole lineup of smart TVs. So just in case if you lose the remote, finding another would not be a big challenge.

Should you buy the Thomson 65-inch QLED TV or not?

Priced at Rs 43,999, the 65-inch TV by Thomson is a fantastic option for those seeking an OLED TV with a perfect balance between price and performance. Its lightweight design, slim bezels, and impressive picture quality make it a top choice among consumers. While the OS interface could use some refinement, the C2 remains a solid investment for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup. With its comprehensive gaming features and support for major HDR formats, the Thomson 65-inch QLED TV is a versatile and impressive addition to any living room at an affordable price.