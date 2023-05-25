comscore
News

Thomson invests Rs 200 cr in washing machine plant in India

News

Homegrown electronic manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, who is the exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON in India, announced a Rs 200 crore investment for its state-of-the-art wash plant.

Highlights

  • Thomson invests a huge capital in washing plant in India.
  • Thomson unveiled a range of washing machines in India.
  • Thomson also launched a lineup of budget TVs in India.
Thomson

French consumer electronics brand THOMSON on Thursday announced a fresh investment of Rs 200 crore in a washing machine plant in India. Also Read - We will be introducing a new product category in India every six months, says SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Homegrown electronic manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, who is the exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON in India, headed by Avneet Singh Marwah, announced a Rs 200 crore investment for its state-of-the-art wash plant.

“With our new investment of Rs 200 crore towards the wash plant and our collaboration with Flipkart, we are confident to strengthen our presence in the category further,” Marwah said in a statement.

Along with the investment announcement, the company also launched new FA series TVs with Realtek processors, Google TVs with 4k display and an all-new series of semi-automatic washing machines.

The new FA series comes powered with Android 11 and is available in 32-inch, 40-inch and 42-inch screen sizes, while, the new series of Google TVs with 4k display comes available in 43-inch & 50-inch screen sizes.

THOMSON’s new range of semi-automatic top load washing machines series comes available in 9 Kg, 10 kg, 11 kg and 12 kg, respectively.

The new FA series TVs are priced at Rs 10,499 (32-inch), Rs 15,999 (40-inch), and Rs 16,999 (42-inch), respectively, while, the new Google TVs are priced at Rs 22,999 (43-inch) and Rs 27,999 (50-inch), respectively.

Moreover, the new range of semi-automatic washing machines are priced at Rs 9499 (9 kg), Rs 10,999 (10 kg), Rs 11,999 (11 kg) and Rs 12,999 (12 kg), respectively.

IANS

  • Published Date: May 25, 2023 8:33 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Thomson invests in a washing machine plant in India

Meta lays off top executives in India: Details here

Krafton launches an esports channel for gaming fans in India

Canon launches new EOS R100 camera along with 'pancake' lens in India

Sony launches its first PlayStation earbuds for gamers

Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Things we're excited about

WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety and support, says Indian developer duo

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video