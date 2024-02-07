Tecno Spark Go 2024 review: A smooth smartphone for a bargain price

Tecno Spark Go 2024 om.gupta 5 5 Techlusive Rating : 5/5

The Tecno Spark Go 2024 is the latest offering from Tecno, a Chinese smartphone maker that produces a variety of devices, from clamshell phones like Phantom V Flip 5G and Phantom V Fold to mid-range phones like Camon 20 Premier 5G, to affordable phones like Spark 20 Pro and Spark 20.

The Spark Go 2024 is an upgrade from its predecessor, the Spark Go 2023, and it boasts a 90Hz Dot-in display with Dynamic Port, DTS dual stereo speakers, side fingerprint sensor, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It also has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for decent photography. The best part is, the Spark Go 2024 costs only Rs 6,999, making it one of the cheapest smartphones in the market.

But does it deliver on its promises? Is it worth buying? In this review, I will give you my honest opinion about the Spark Go 2024 but before we dive into the details, let’s take a quick glance at what the Spark Go 2024 has to offer.

Model Tecno Spark Go 2024 Price and variants Rs 6,999 (4GB/64GB), Rs 6,699 (3GB/64GB) Colours Mystery White, Alpenglow Gold, Magic Skin and Gravity Black Availability Amazon Display size 6.56-inch Dot-In display with Panda screen protection Display specs IPS LCD panel, refresh rate up to 90Hz, 720 x 1612 pixels Security Side-mounted FPS, facial unlock Camera setup Rear – Dual cameras, Front – Single camera Camera specs 13MP main lens, 0.08MP auxiliary lens | 8MP front lens Video maximum Rear – 1080p at 30fps Chipset Unisoc T606 (12 nm), Mali-G57 MP1 RAM and storage 3GB/4GB, 64GB eMMC 5.1 Battery and charging 5,000mAh + 10W wired Operating system Android 13 (Go edition), HIOS 13 Sensors Accelerometer Network and connectivity GSM / HSPA / LTE, Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), Bluetooth, GPS

Tecno Spark Go 2024 review: Design and display

First let’s talk about what you get in the Tecno Spark GO 2024 retail box. It contains a silicon case, a charger, a USB data cable, a SIM ejector tool and some guides. You also get a pre-applied screen protector with the handset from Tecno, which is a good bonus as it saves you from spending more money on protecting your phone. However, there are no earphones included with this smartphone by Tecno, which is a bit of a hassle, but it is common nowadays.

The smartphone’s back panel has a sleek design that resembles the iPhone 15 Pro. My unit was in Mystery White colour that reflects shades of Purple, Blue and Golden. The only things on the back are a small Tecno logo and a dual-camera setup with a flashlight. The camera module has a rectangular shape, and the back panel is very simple. The smartphone has a silver-coloured frame, and the SIM tray is on the left side. It has three slots: two for SIM cards and one for a memory card. The right side has the power button with a fingerprint sensor and the volume buttons. The bottom edge has a USB Type-C port, a speaker, a mic and a 3.5mm jack. The top edge has another speaker. Overall, the smartphone is thin and lightweight.

With a 90Hz refresh rate, the smartphone’s display offers a smooth experience for its price range. The display is also sufficiently bright for outdoor use. The only downside is the slightly thick bezels at the bottom. The display maintains good colour accuracy from different angles. It supports video playback up to 1080p resolution. The display is fairly good for the smartphone’s cost.

Tecno Spark Go 2024 review: Camera

The Tecno spark Go 2024 offers a decent 8MP front camera that can capture good selfies with natural skin tones but lacks sharpness. However, the portrait mode is not very effective and often blurs the edges. The rear camera has a 13MP main sensor and a 0.08MP auxiliary lens that can produce vibrant colours, but the images lack detail and clarity. The camera also has trouble with exposure and white balance, especially in low-light conditions.

The video recording is limited to 1080p at 30fps or 720p at 30fps, and the quality is average at best. For the price range, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 has a satisfactory camera performance, but it is not impressive.

Here are a few Tecno Spark Go 2024 camera samples for reference:



Tecno Spark Go 2024 review: Performance and battery

The Tecno Spark Go 2024 has a fast fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature with cool animation on the Dynamic Port. The Dynamic Port also displays the charging status and call notifications. The smartphone performs well in multi-tasking, without overheating, but it takes some time to launch apps. It has a lot of unwanted and duplicate apps, such as two file managers and two browsers, which can be uninstalled or force-stopped.

The Tecno spark go 2024 has DTS dual stereo speakers that deliver clear and powerful sound. You can enjoy your favourite content in open areas like parks and parking lots without any problem. The speaker placement is also smart, with one at the bottom and one at the top, so you don’t block the sound when you hold the phone with both hands.

The battery life is good, lasting for more than a day with moderate to heavy use. The 10W charger can fully charge the battery in two to three hours.

Tecno Spark Go 2024 review: Verdict

The Tecno Spark Go 2024 is an affordable smartphone that offers some impressive features, such as a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, a side fingerprint sensor, and DTS dual stereo speakers. It also has a sleek design that mimics the iPhone 15 Pro and a decent camera setup for casual photography.

However, it also has some drawbacks, such as poor performance, bloatware, and average video quality. For Rs 6,999, the Tecno Spark Go 2024 is a good option for those who want a smooth and long-lasting smartphone experience, but do not expect too much from it. It is a value-for-money device, but not a game-changer.