OnePlus 15 One Month Review: Not Quite The ‘Flagship Killer!’

OnePlus has been the synonym of the "Flagship Killer" tagline for a genuine reason. In the past couple of years, when it used to be a matter of buying a new smartphone within the range of Rs 50,000-60,000, one of the top contenders has always been OnePlus. But with time, it seems like OnePlus is losing grip, especially with the OnePlus 15, which made its global debut just a month ago. The last month has been jam-packed with several other flagship heroes, and amongst all, OnePlus seems to be a great option, but not the perfect one. It is like skipping the OnePlus 14 couldn't save the unfortunate!

I have been using the OnePlus 15 for the past month, which surprised me in several ways, but still, it is hard to recommend this year. And I have my reasons.

​OnePlus 15 Design

There is nothing wrong here, but nothing is new either! Remember the OnePlus 13s? The compact phone introduced earlier this year, the OnePlus 15, looks way too similar to that. And it is great that OnePlus is finally moving from that circular giant camera module design, which has been intact with subtle changes since the OnePlus 11. And now, the OnePlus 15 seems to bring a fresh air of design – a squircle camera island neatly housing a triple camera setup along with a flashlight.

What I did like is what OnePlus did with the rear panel. It doesn’t attract smudges or scratches easily, and even after a month of usage, it still looks clean. Of course, this might not excite everyone, especially since most users will end up using a case anyway. In terms of in-hand feel, the phone is slightly on the heavier side, but the weight distribution makes it comfortable for longer usage. And if you are worrying about the dust and water splashes, then you can make your worries rest as the OnePlus 15 is IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K rated.

​OnePlus 15 Display

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and this is one area where the phone does a solid job. The panel looks sharp, colours are punchy without going overboard, and viewing angles are good. Whether it’s binge-watching content, scrolling through social media, or reading articles, the display feels reliable.

The high refresh rate adds to the smoothness, especially while navigating the UI or switching between apps. That said, not all apps make full use of the 165Hz refresh rate, and in real-world usage, it mostly settles around 60-120Hz. The 165Hz refresh rate is something limited to WhatsApp, Facebook and X (that too in the beta version for now). Mostly, it is for gamers who will witness it in some cases. But that’s something which is limited to gamers. Most of the other users will use it primarily for daily usage and binge-watching content.

In that sense, the OnePlus 15 seems to have taken a step back as it comes with 1.5K resolution instead of 2K of the OnePlus 13. A smart trade-off? For gamers, it could be. Talking about outdoor visibility, it is decent, and I didn’t face major issues under direct sunlight.

​OnePlus 15 Performance

OnePlus 15 came as the first-ever phone to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. After using the phone for around a month, I can confidently say that performance is not a concern here. Day-to-day tasks are handled effortlessly, whether it’s browsing, streaming videos, or heavy multitasking.

Well, OnePlus isn’t calling it a gaming phone, but it’s no less than that. The long battery life, coupled with the high refresh rate, makes it a near-perfect option for gamers, even when playing graphics-intensive titles. I enjoyed popular games like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Genshin Impact at high graphics settings with stable frame rates. While the refresh rate can reach up to 165Hz in most games, it’s difficult to notice a clear difference beyond 120Hz in real-world usage.

Thermals are a mixed bag. After around half an hour of gaming, the phone does get warm, but it remains comfortable enough to continue playing. However, the early Wild Life Stress Test via 3DMark pushed the OnePlus 15 to its limits, making it extremely hot to hold. In a couple of instances, the phone even shut down before completing the test. Thanks to the latest OxygenOS 16.0.2 update, thermal management appears to have improved (even while completing the test!)

In benchmark testing, too, the OnePlus 15 mirrors real-life usage. It delivered a single-core score of 3,642 and a multi-core score of 11,061 on Geekbench 6. On AnTuTu, the device crossed an impressive 3,701,262 points, beating the iQOO 15 in the benchmark scores. In the CPU throttling test, the phone retained around 68 percent of its peak performance.

Talking about the software, the OnePlus 15 runs on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, which comes with several improvements, refinements and an overall full set of AI features. One major change which is quickly noticeable is the iPhone’s iOS 26-like glass effect in most of the apps. Whether it is the dialer, calculator, settings or menus, the translucent effect can be seen almost everywhere. Well, it is not just about the looks, the lock screen and home screen now come with a lot of customisation options, indeed a lot!

Another major change is the farewell of OnePlus’ iconic alert slider with the OnePlus 15. It comes with a new Plus Key, which is great for quick access to certain apps according to your choice, but the alert slider is something which has been my favourite!

​OnePlus 15 Cameras

OnePlus 15 seems to take a big step for cameras. This year, OnePlus has moved away from Hasselblad tuning and is relying on its in-house DetailMax engine. For better? I doubt that!

Starting with the 50MP primary camera, it generally does a good job. Photos come out clean, with decent dynamic range and mostly accurate colours. In well-lit conditions, the main camera performs well with good detailing and exposure control. However, there have been some shots that seem to be overexposed or sometimes slightly off!

The 50MP telephoto lens comes with 3.5x optical zoom, which is usable and delivers decent results in good lighting. The colours are mostly boosted with telephoto shots in comparison to the normal wide-angle images.

Low-light photography is a mixed bag. The images come out bright and great, but the details seem to be inadequate. Plus, the occasional flare issue is what makes it difficult to choose it every time for night photography.

The 32MP front camera is something which lives up to expectations with accurate skin tones and keeps details intact. Despite that, nothing leaves me in awe! Everything with the camera seems to be – just okay!

​OnePlus 15 Battery And Charging

If we can define OnePlus 15 in two words, then it would surely be – “Battery Beast.” And surely, battery life is one of the strongest points of the OnePlus 15 as it packs a massive 7,300mAh battery. During my usage, it easily lasted more than a full day with heavy usage. Even with gaming, media consumption, and social media scrolling, I rarely found myself reaching for the charger.

Even after putting it to its extreme, when I used to finally reach out for a charge, it used to charge from a null point to 100 percent in around 45 minutes with its 120W fast charging support. This is one area where OnePlus still clearly holds an advantage over many rivals, such as Apple and Samsung, who still seem to be stuck in an era where charging your phone needs careful planning!

​OnePlus 15: Verdict

After a month with the OnePlus 15, the picture is fairly clear. OnePlus 15 is another great flagship by the tech giant if raw performance, long battery life, and fast charging are your top priorities. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 manages all graphics-intensive apps without any sweat, and the 7,300mAh battery makes it an easily two-day phone without charging.

However, it still misses the feel of a complete flagship experience. The camera system feels inconsistent, the downgrade to a 1.5K display may bother some, and thermals can be unpredictable under stress. And no matter how much we justify, cameras are one of the top-most priorities while buying a premium smartphone. And the ending of the Hasselblad partnership is surely having a huge impact on the camera performance. In terms of performance and battery, the OnePlus 15 is truly a champion, but cameras and occasional unbearable heating issues… Well, at its price, rivals offer better camera reliability and a more balanced package. The OnePlus 15 is powerful and dependable, but not a “flagship killer” anymore!