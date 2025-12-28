Year End 2025 Special: Best Smartphones Under Rs 50,000 Offering Flagship-Level Experience

5 8

Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7 comes in IceSense Blue color with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is powered by India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. The phone packs a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It features an AI-powered camera capable of 4K video recording at 120FPS. The device uses a 360° Cooling IceSense design with graphene for heat control. Price in India is Rs 43,999.