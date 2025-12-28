Year End 2025 Special: Best Smartphones Under Rs 50,000 Offering Flagship-Level Experience

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Dec 28, 2025, 10:46 AM (IST)
OnePlus 15R comes in Charcoal Black color with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The phone features a 165Hz display. It packs a 7400mAh battery. The device supports IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings. It supports 4K video recording at 120fps. Price in India is Rs 47,999.
OnePlus 15R ACE Edition comes in Electric Violet color with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The phone features a 165Hz display. It packs a 7400mAh battery. The device supports IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings. It supports 4K video recording at 120fps. Price in India is Rs 47,999.
OPPO Reno14 5G comes in Pearl White color with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It features a 50MP IMX882 main camera, an 8MP ultra wide camera, and a 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera. The phone has a 50MP front ultra clear camera. It is powered by the MediaTek 8350 chipset. The device packs a 6000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Price in India is Rs 47,999.
iQOO Neo 10 comes in Inferno Red color with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor with SuperComputing Chip Q1. The phone packs a 7000 mAh battery. It supports up to 144 FPS gaming performance. Price in India is Rs 43,999.
Realme GT 7 comes in IceSense Blue color with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is powered by India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. The phone packs a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It features an AI-powered camera capable of 4K video recording at 120FPS. The device uses a 360° Cooling IceSense design with graphene for heat control. Price in India is Rs 43,999.
Google Pixel 9A comes in Obsidian color with 256 GB storage and 8 GB RAM. It runs on Android 15. The phone is powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor with CPU speeds up to 3.1 GHz. Price in India is Rs 43,410.
Vivo V60 5G comes in Mist Gray color with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It features a 6.77 inch slim quad curved AMOLED display. The phone has a 50MP Zeiss OIS main camera. It packs a 6500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Price in India is Rs 45,999.
Nothing Phone (3) comes in Black color with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 6.67 inch display. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with 50MP + 50MP + 50MP sensors and a 50MP front camera. It packs a 5500 mAh battery. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile platform. Price in India is Rs 48,999.
