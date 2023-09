Volvo C40 Recharge Powertrain and battery

It comes with a 78kWh battery pack that gives a range of 530km. Volvo C40 Recharge comes with a twin motor, and four-wheel drive train and produces 408hp of peak power and 660Nm of torque. The C40 goes from zero to 100kmph in 4.7 seconds and takes 27 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent via a DC fast charger.