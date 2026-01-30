Upcoming smartphone launches in February 2026 you should watch

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Jan 30, 2026, 06:24 PM (IST)
February 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphone launches. From premium flagships to popular mid-range phones, several major brands are preparing big announcements that buyers planning an upgrade should keep an eye on.
Expected to launch around February 25, the Galaxy S26 lineup will include the S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. Leaks suggest refinements in cameras, displays, and batteries, with Exynos 2600 in some markets and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for the Ultra.
After launching the iQOO 15 in India, iQOO is bringing the iQOO 15R on February 24. It could feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a massive 7,600mAh battery, and 100W fast charging.
Vivo is preparing to launch the V70 and V70 Elite in mid-February. Both phones are expected to feature ZEISS-backed triple 50MP cameras, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging, and Snapdragon chips across different variants.
Google’s Pixel 10a is expected to debut in February, with sales starting in March. It could run on the Tensor G4 chip, feature a 48MP dual-camera setup, and pack a 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired charging.
Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 17e in February, following last year’s launch pattern. The phone is tipped to feature the A19 chip, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and a single 48MP rear camera.
Motorola’s Edge 70 Fusion is expected to launch in late February. Leaks suggest a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, triple rear cameras, and a huge 7,000mAh battery with 68W charging.
OPPO is also expected to introduce new K-series phones in February. The company may start with the K14x, followed by the standard K14 model, though official launch dates and specifications are yet to be confirmed.
