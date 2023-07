Samsung 10 5Kg washer dryer combo with AI control and SmartThings connectivity

This washing machine comes with a touchscreen display along with smart features such as AI Control that personalises the washing experience by remembering a user's washing habits, suggesting cycles and displaying information. It comes with WiFi connectivity that connects the washing machine with Samsung's SmartThings app, which provides advice on cycles, planning best drying mode. It costs Rs 73,500.