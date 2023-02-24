1/5
Canva
Available for both iOS, Android, Canva is one of the most popular photo editing apps for phones. It offers a huge pallet of templates, text effects, photo filters, and more. You can create an Instagram story or post, poster, facebook post or more.
2/5
Snapseed
Snapseed app offers more than 30 professional-quality editing tools, presets and filters that offer one-tap editing and more. It also gives access to editing tools like blur just like bokeh effect. Moreover, this app is absolutely free to use for all Android and iOS users.