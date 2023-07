Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a large display and a fast processor. It has an 11-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1800 x 2880 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has a 13 MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera and an 8840mAh battery. The tablet runs on Android 13. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of this tablet is priced at Rs 28,999.