Top five premium over-ear headphones you can buy in India

Audio Technica Ath M50X Wired Headphones
These are a pair of studio-grade headphones that offer excellent sound quality and comfort. They feature 45mm dynamic drivers with neodymium magnets, which provide wide frequency response and deep bass response. The headphones also have a closed-back design that provides excellent passive noise isolation. These are equipped with two detachable cables, one with a 3.5mm connector and one with a 6.3mm connector. This makes them compatible with a wide range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and audio interfaces; also have a 90-degree swivel design that makes them comfortable to wear for long periods. In terms of connectivity, the ATH-M50X does not have Bluetooth. They are available for a price of ₹11,999 in India.