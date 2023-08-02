Top five premium over-ear headphones you can buy in India

Apple AirPods Max

This is a pair of over-ear headphones with 40mm dynamic drivers and support for H1 and AAC audio codecs. They feature dual beamforming microphones on each earcup for voice pickup and noise cancellation, and they are equipped with an IP54 water and sweat-resistant coating. In terms of connectivity, the AirPods Max supports Bluetooth 5.0 and can be paired with up to two devices simultaneously. They also offer support for features such as Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and Transparency mode. Coming to the battery, the AirPods Max comes with a 998mAh battery that offers a music playback time of around 20 hours with noise cancellation. They are available at a price of ₹59,990 in India