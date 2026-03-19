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Top 8 air fryers under Rs 10,000 with large capacity and preset menus

Discover the best air fryers under Rs. 10,000 in India for 2026. Save on LPG bills with large-capacity, multi-function, and fast-cooking air fryers.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Mar 19, 2026, 01:59 PM (IST)

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INALSA Air Fryerzoom icon
18

INALSA Air Fryer

The INALSA Air Fryer Oven has 12L capacity and 1700W power. It features a stainless steel body and 12-in-1 functions including fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, and reheat. It comes with 12 preset menus, rotisserie, and convection cooking. The price is Rs. 9,598.

COSORI Air Fryer 5 QTzoom icon
28

COSORI Air Fryer

The COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7L) has 1500W power. It comes with 9 preset menus and a 30-recipe cookbook. It can grill, broil, roast, toast, bake, reheat, and defrost. The price is Rs. 9,899.

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD925290zoom icon
38

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252 90

The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 has 4.1L capacity and 1400W power. It uses up to 90% less fat with Rapid Air Technology. It comes with a touch panel and 7 preset menus. The price is Rs. 7,999.

_PHILIPS Air Fryer NA23100zoom icon
48

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231 00

The PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 has 6.2L capacity and 1700W power. It uses up to 90% less fat with Rapid Air Technology. It features a touch panel and a cooking window. The price is Rs. 9,499.

KENT Digital Air Fryerzoom icon
58

KENT Digital Air Fryer

The KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven has 12L capacity and 1800W power. It features 360° rapid heat circulation and 10 preset menus for baking, grilling, and roasting. It comes with a digital display, touch control panel, dehydration and rotisserie functions. The price is Rs. 8,749.

Faber 8 L 1700W Digital Air Fryerzoom icon
68

Faber 8 L 1700W Digital Air Fryer

The Faber 8L Digital Air Fryer has 1700W power and 8-liter capacity. It can fry, bake, and roast with 85% less oil using 200°C swirl heating technology. It comes with 7 preset menus, a touch control interface, view window, and auto shut-off. The price is Rs. 7,890.

_Prestige AirChef 12L Air Fryerzoom icon
78

Prestige AirChef 12L Air Fryer

The Prestige AirChef 12L Air Fryer Oven has 1800 watts power and 12-liter capacity. It features 360° rapid air technology, multi-level cooking, and a rotisserie. It comes with 10 preset menus and uses up to 80% less oil. The price is Rs. 9,960.

Bosch Oil Free Deep Fryerzoom icon
88

Bosch Oil Free Deep Fryer

The Bosch Oil Free Deep Fryer Series 6 Air Fryer XXL has a 7.2L capacity. It comes with 7 preset programs and an illuminated cooking pane. It cooks up to 65% faster. The price is Rs. 10,000.