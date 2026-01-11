2026’s Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 50,000: Max Performance, Big Batteries, and Stunning Displays

1 8

Realme 16 Pro 5G

Priced at Rs 44,999, the realme 16 Pro+ 5G comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The phone packs a 7,000mAh Titan battery and measures around 8.49mm in thickness while weighing about 203g. For photography, it features a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.8 aperture, while the front houses a 50-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.