1 / 5

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.