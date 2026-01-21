Top 10 Tourist Cities with Fastest Mobile Internet That Will Shock You

comscore
Discover the top tourist cities with the fastest mobile internet in the world. From Doha to Lisbon, explore which destinations offer lightning-fast connectivity for travelers.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Jan 21, 2026, 03:47 PM (IST)

Doha, Qatar: Ultra Fast Mobile Internet

Doha leads with 354.5 Mbps, offering tourists seamless connectivity for streaming, navigation, and social sharing.

Dubai, UAE: High Speed Internet Hub

Dubai follows closely at 351.8 Mbps, making it easy for travelers to stay connected across the city’s attractions.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Reliable Connectivity

Abu Dhabi provides 325.9 Mbps, ensuring smooth online experiences for tourists exploring the capital.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : Fast Mobile Speeds

Riyadh averages 273.7 Mbps, supporting uninterrupted internet use for visitors throughout the city.

Copenhagen, Denmark: Northern Europe s Leader

Copenhagen offers 255.9 Mbps, giving travelers quick access to maps, streaming, and online services.

Porto, Portugal: Southern Europe s Fast Internet

Porto records 243.6 Mbps, helping tourists navigate and enjoy content online efficiently.

Oslo, Norway: Smooth Connectivity in the North

Oslo delivers 240.7 Mbps, perfect for streaming, browsing, and social media on the go.

Lisbon, Portugal: Reliable Internet for Visitors

Lisbon provides 218.0 Mbps, allowing travelers to access apps and entertainment without delays.

Shanghai, China: East Asia s Speedy Networks

Shanghai offers 214.1 Mbps, making it convenient for tourists to stay online while exploring the city.

Beijing, China: Fast Connectivity for Travelers

Beijing records 202.5 Mbps, ensuring reliable mobile internet for navigation, streaming, and communication.