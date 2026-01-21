Top 10 Tourist Cities with Fastest Mobile Internet That Will Shock You

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 03:47 PM (IST)
Doha leads with 354.5 Mbps, offering tourists seamless connectivity for streaming, navigation, and social sharing.
Dubai follows closely at 351.8 Mbps, making it easy for travelers to stay connected across the city’s attractions.
Abu Dhabi provides 325.9 Mbps, ensuring smooth online experiences for tourists exploring the capital.
Riyadh averages 273.7 Mbps, supporting uninterrupted internet use for visitors throughout the city.
Copenhagen offers 255.9 Mbps, giving travelers quick access to maps, streaming, and online services.
Porto records 243.6 Mbps, helping tourists navigate and enjoy content online efficiently.
Oslo delivers 240.7 Mbps, perfect for streaming, browsing, and social media on the go.
Lisbon provides 218.0 Mbps, allowing travelers to access apps and entertainment without delays.
Shanghai offers 214.1 Mbps, making it convenient for tourists to stay online while exploring the city.
Beijing records 202.5 Mbps, ensuring reliable mobile internet for navigation, streaming, and communication.
