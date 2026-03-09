Samsung Galaxy S26 available on Blinkit, Instamart, Amazon, Flipkart ahead of sale: Should you buy?

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Mar 09, 2026, 08:29 PM (IST)
Samsung will officially begin open sales of the Galaxy S26 series in India on March 11. Pre-orders are still ongoing and will close shortly.
Interestingly, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra have already appeared on quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart in select cities.
Blinkit listed the Galaxy S26 lineup in cities including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Swiggy Instamart also showed listings in parts of Delhi.
In some areas of Delhi, Blinkit was delivering the base Galaxy S26 within about 30 minutes, though the Ultra model quickly went out of stock.
Apart from quick-commerce apps, the phones are also available on Amazon and Flipkart, even while Samsung’s own website continues showing pre-order status.
The Galaxy S26 starts at Rs 87,999, while the Galaxy S26+ begins at Rs 1,19,999. The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999 and goes up to Rs 1,89,999.
The S26 and S26+ use Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 chipset and feature a 50MP main camera with telephoto and ultra-wide lenses. The Ultra model uses Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a 200MP main camera.
Quick delivery may be convenient, but official sales usually include bank discounts, exchange offers, and EMI options that could offer better overall value.
