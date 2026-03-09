comscore
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 available on Blinkit, Instamart, Amazon, Flipkart ahead of sale: Should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy S26 available on Blinkit, Instamart, Amazon, Flipkart ahead of sale: Should you buy?

The Galaxy S26 series has started appearing on quick-commerce apps as well as Amazon and Flipkart even before official sales begin. Here is everything that you must know before ordering.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Mar 09, 2026, 08:29 PM (IST)

Galaxy S26 Ultra (4)zoom icon
18

Official Sale Starts

Samsung will officially begin open sales of the Galaxy S26 series in India on March 11. Pre-orders are still ongoing and will close shortly.

Samsung Galaxy S26 serieszoom icon
28

Already Available In Some Cities

Interestingly, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra have already appeared on quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart in select cities.

Samsung Galaxy S26 (3)zoom icon
38

Where It Is Available

Blinkit listed the Galaxy S26 lineup in cities including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Swiggy Instamart also showed listings in parts of Delhi.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (5)zoom icon
48

Delivery In Minutes

In some areas of Delhi, Blinkit was delivering the base Galaxy S26 within about 30 minutes, though the Ultra model quickly went out of stock.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (1)zoom icon
58

Also Available On Major Marketplaces

Apart from quick-commerce apps, the phones are also available on Amazon and Flipkart, even while Samsung’s own website continues showing pre-order status.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (7)zoom icon
68

Galaxy S26 Series Price In India

The Galaxy S26 starts at Rs 87,999, while the Galaxy S26+ begins at Rs 1,19,999. The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999 and goes up to Rs 1,89,999.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (3)zoom icon
78

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What else do these offer

The S26 and S26+ use Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 chipset and feature a 50MP main camera with telephoto and ultra-wide lenses. The Ultra model uses Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a 200MP main camera.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (6)zoom icon
88

Should You Buy From Quick Commerce

Quick delivery may be convenient, but official sales usually include bank discounts, exchange offers, and EMI options that could offer better overall value.