AI Revolution

Mukesh Ambani also said that he is excited about the AI revolution that is taking place in the world. He also said that going forward, Jio would focus on India-specific AI models. “Within the RIL Group, we are rapidly augmenting our talent pool and capabilities to swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI, especially the recent advances in Generative AI. Looking ahead, Jio Platforms wants to lead the effort in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering the benefit of AI to Indian citizens, businesses and government alike,” Ambani said.