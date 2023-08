Xiaomi Smart TV X Series

This is a new line of smart TVs from Xiaomi that come with a variety of features, including 4K UHD resolution, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision. The TVs are powered by a MediaTek MT9638 processor and come with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It starts at Rs 26,999 in India.