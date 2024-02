Lava Yuva 3

The Yuva 3 is priced at Rs 7,299 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz display and 13MP AI triple cameras. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It has an 18W FC support. It runs on Android 13 OS.