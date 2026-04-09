Outdoor party speakers under 20000 perfect for parties, travel, and gatherings

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Tribit StormBox Lava Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Tribit StormBox Lava speaker delivers 80W output for loud sound and supports Bluetooth 5.4 for stable connectivity. It offers up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge. The speaker is IP67 rated, making it waterproof and dustproof for outdoor use. It also includes features like XBass, custom EQ, built-in mic, and TWS pairing, and is priced at Rs 13,999.