Not sure about Pixel 10a? These 6 phones are worth checking around Rs 50,000

The Pixel 10a is a solid mid-range option, but depending on what you prioritise, performance, cameras, battery, or ecosystem, these alternatives could be worth considering first. Check here.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Feb 19, 2026, 07:00 AM (IST)

Google Pixel 10a (7)
18

Google Pixel 10a

Priced at Rs 49,999, the Pixel 10a offers a 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Tensor G4 chip, and a 5,100mAh battery. It focuses on clean software and reliable daily performance.

Google Pixel 10a (6)
28

Google Pixel 10a alternatives

With a 48MP main and 13MP ultra-wide camera, the phone leans toward photography and AI features. It suits users who prefer a simple, no-frills Android experience. But if you are looking for alternatives, here are the best options.

OnePlus 15R (6)
38

OnePlus 15R 6

Priced at Rs 47,999 on Vijay Sales, the OnePlus 15R is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and runs on OxygenOS 16. It is equipped with 7400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (4)
48

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Slightly placed towards the premium segment, this Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is available at Rs 71,999 on Vijay Sales. It packs Exynos 2400 processor, a 50MP main camera, and a 4,900mAh battery.

Motorola Signature
58

Motorola Signature

Quite flagship, but this phone by Motorola is a great option to buy. On Flipkart, it costs Rs 59,999 for the 256GB storage. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Motorola Signature features a triple camera setup of 50MP each.

Vivo X200T
68

Vivo X200T

At Rs 59,999, the Vivo X200T is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and a 6200mAh battery with a 90W charging. For photography, it has a 50MP ZEISS main camera along with a 50MP Telephoto and a 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle camera.

iQOO 15R
78

IQOO 15R

Expected to sit under Rs 50,000, the OnePlus 15R is likely to focus on near-flagship performance. It is all set to launch on February 24th.

iPhone 16e (3)
88

IPhone 17e

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17e on March 4th, which will be the direct competitor of the Pixel 10a.