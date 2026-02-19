Not sure about Pixel 10a? These 6 phones are worth checking around Rs 50,000

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 07:00 AM (IST)
Priced at Rs 49,999, the Pixel 10a offers a 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Tensor G4 chip, and a 5,100mAh battery. It focuses on clean software and reliable daily performance.
With a 48MP main and 13MP ultra-wide camera, the phone leans toward photography and AI features. It suits users who prefer a simple, no-frills Android experience. But if you are looking for alternatives, here are the best options.
Priced at Rs 47,999 on Vijay Sales, the OnePlus 15R is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and runs on OxygenOS 16. It is equipped with 7400mAh battery.
Slightly placed towards the premium segment, this Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is available at Rs 71,999 on Vijay Sales. It packs Exynos 2400 processor, a 50MP main camera, and a 4,900mAh battery.
Quite flagship, but this phone by Motorola is a great option to buy. On Flipkart, it costs Rs 59,999 for the 256GB storage. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Motorola Signature features a triple camera setup of 50MP each.
At Rs 59,999, the Vivo X200T is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and a 6200mAh battery with a 90W charging. For photography, it has a 50MP ZEISS main camera along with a 50MP Telephoto and a 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle camera.
Expected to sit under Rs 50,000, the OnePlus 15R is likely to focus on near-flagship performance. It is all set to launch on February 24th.
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17e on March 4th, which will be the direct competitor of the Pixel 10a.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information