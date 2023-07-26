All games that are coming to Xbox and PlayStation this week

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is a fan-made sequel to the classic beat 'em up series Double Dragon. The game follows the adventures of Billy and Jimmy Lee, two martial arts masters who fight against the evil Shadow Warriors gang. The game features new graphics, music, enemies, stages, and moves, as well as a branching storyline with multiple endings. The game also allows for co-op and versus modes, as well as online leaderboards and achievements.