All games that are coming to Xbox and PlayStation this week

Venice 2089

Venice 2089 is a game that invites you to explore a future version of Venice, where the rising water levels have changed the city’s landscape and culture. You play as Nova, a teenager who is bored with their life and wants to escape from their routine. You can use your hoverboard to glide through the streets and canals of Venice, performing tricks and enjoying the scenery. You can also interact with your drone, which can help you collect objects and solve puzzles.