8 settings that make your phone feel faster

A few small setting changes can make your phone feel faster without buying a new one. All you need to do is just make some changes in your setting.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Jan 21, 2026, 09:30 PM (IST)

Reduce Animations

Turning off or reducing system animations makes apps open quicker and menus feel more responsive, even on slightly older phones.

Limit Background Apps

Restricting background activity for unused apps frees up RAM and helps your phone focus on what you’re actually using.

Clear App Cache

Clearing cache data removes temporary clutter that can slow down apps over time, especially social media and shopping apps.

Disable Unused Features

Turning off features like always-on Bluetooth, NFC, or location for unused apps can improve overall system responsiveness.

Update Your Apps

Keeping apps updated ensures performance fixes and bug improvements, which often make apps run smoother than older versions.

Turn Off Auto Sync

Limiting auto-sync for emails, cloud storage, and social apps reduces background load and helps the phone feel quicker.

Free Up Storage

Phones slow down when storage is almost full. Deleting unused apps, videos, and downloads improves speed noticeably.

Restart Regularly

Restarting your phone once every few days clears memory, stops stuck processes, and keeps the system running smoothly.