8 MacBook Tricks You Probably Didn’t Know

Published: Jan 05, 2026, 11:20 PM (IST)
Select any file and press the space bar. Quick Look lets you preview photos, PDFs, videos, and documents without opening an app.
Press and hold the green window button to snap two apps side by side. It’s useful for writing, browsing, or comparing content.
Use Command + Shift + 4 to capture a specific area, or Command + Shift + 5 for full screenshot and screen recording controls.
If an app freezes, press Command + Option + Escape. It opens Force Quit instantly, without restarting your MacBook.
Press Command + Space to open Spotlight. You can do calculations, convert units, search files, and even open system settings.
Swipe up with three fingers to open Mission Control, or pinch with thumb and three fingers to show the desktop instantly.
Select multiple files, right-click, and choose Rename. You can rename everything at once with numbers or custom names.
Turn on Low Power Mode from Battery settings. It reduces background activity and helps extend battery life during long work sessions.
