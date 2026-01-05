comscore
8 MacBook Tricks You Probably Didn’t Know

MacBooks hide several useful shortcuts and gestures. These simple tricks can improve multitasking, save time, and help you get more out of everyday macOS usage. Here are 6 tricks that you must know.

Preview Files Fast

Select any file and press the space bar. Quick Look lets you preview photos, PDFs, videos, and documents without opening an app.

Split Screen Easily

Press and hold the green window button to snap two apps side by side. It’s useful for writing, browsing, or comparing content.

Instant Screenshots

Use Command + Shift + 4 to capture a specific area, or Command + Shift + 5 for full screenshot and screen recording controls.

Force Quit Quickly

If an app freezes, press Command + Option + Escape. It opens Force Quit instantly, without restarting your MacBook.

Spotlight Does More

Press Command + Space to open Spotlight. You can do calculations, convert units, search files, and even open system settings.

Trackpad Gestures

Swipe up with three fingers to open Mission Control, or pinch with thumb and three fingers to show the desktop instantly.

Rename Files Together

Select multiple files, right-click, and choose Rename. You can rename everything at once with numbers or custom names.

Low Battery Saver

Turn on Low Power Mode from Battery settings. It reduces background activity and helps extend battery life during long work sessions.