Before you buy an iPad, look at these affordable tablets under Rs 20,000

Redmi Pad 2 Wi Fi Cellular

The Redmi Pad 2 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has an 11-inch 2.5K display with sharp and clear visuals. The tablet supports Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity and works with an active pen. It features a 9000mAh battery, AI capabilities, Dolby Atmos audio, and runs on HyperOS 2. The device comes in Sky Blue and is priced at Rs 18,999.