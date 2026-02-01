Before you buy an iPad, look at these affordable tablets under Rs 20,000

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 03:36 PM (IST)
Lenovo Tab Plus offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers. The tablet supports Wi-Fi and comes with Kaspersky Standard Mobile Security for 1 device for 1 year. It is priced at Rs 19,167.
The Redmi Pad 2 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has an 11-inch 2.5K display with sharp and clear visuals. The tablet supports Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity and works with an active pen. It features a 9000mAh battery, AI capabilities, Dolby Atmos audio, and runs on HyperOS 2. The device comes in Sky Blue and is priced at Rs 18,999.
OnePlus Pad Lite offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has an 11-inch display with 500 nits brightness and provides up to 11 hours of video playback. The tablet supports Wi-Fi connectivity and has a 9340mAh battery. It comes in Aero Blue and is priced at Rs 15,999.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 features an 8.7-inch TFT LCD display. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The tablet supports Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. It comes in gray and is available at a price of Rs 15,480.
Chuwi Aupad runs on Android 14 and has 8GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB storage. It features a 10.95-inch FHD 2K IPS display and supports up to 1TB expandable storage. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 685 processor, includes triple cameras, a 7000mAh battery, and supports 4G LTE, 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It comes with a case and costs Rs 14,990.
Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has an 11.45-inch IPS display and is powered by the MT8781 processor. The tablet includes a 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE with calling, and Bluetooth 5.2. It runs on Android 14, has a slim metal body, and comes in blue for Rs 19,990.
Motorola Pad 60 Neo offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has an 11-inch display with 2560×1600 resolution and runs on Android 15 with a MediaTek processor. The tablet measures 27 × 18.2 × 4.4 cm and weighs 870 grams. It comes in Pantone Bronze Green and is priced at Rs 19,999.
Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB. It features an 11-inch 2.5K display with 500 nits brightness and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The tablet runs Android 15, includes Wi-Fi, a pen, and four Dolby Atmos speakers. It comes in grey and costs Rs 18,998.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information