Xiaomi launched its brand-new foldable phone, the Mix Fold 3, earlier this week. The new phone can easily undercut some of the most popular foldable smartphones with its flagship-level features, such as Leica tuning on the cameras, and specifications, such as a big AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. But even though the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 offers good competition to foldables from the likes of Samsung and Oppo, customers awaiting to buy it will be disappointed since it will be exclusive to China.

Right after the launch of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Daniel Desjarlais, communications director at Xiaomi, confirmed on X (previously Twitter) that the new foldable phone “will be available exclusively in Mainland China.” That is not new considering the previous generation Mix Fold smartphones launched over the last few years have also remained exclusive to China. But the anticipation with which Xiaomi fans await the launch of the company’s new foldable each year in hope of an international release is usually high. For those fans, it is bad news, if nothing else.

Is Xiaomi losing the race?

Xiaomi’s foldable phones have improved dramatically over the past few years, so it is a shame that it is not releasing outside of the company’s home market. On the other hand, other Chinese companies such as Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, and Tecno have all launched their foldable phones in more than one or two markets. OnePlus, another Chinese smartphone brand, is also planning to launch its first foldable smartphone in more than one market soon. Korea’s Samsung, which currently dominates the foldable smartphone market, sells different generations of its foldables in different markets.

In India, Xiaomi consistently topped the smartphone shipments charts for more than three years, before giving away its spot to Samsung. Since foldables are already mainstream, Xiaomi could use the demand for foldables in its favour and bounce back in rankings. Although the biggest revenue driver for Xiaomi is its low- and mid-range phones, it can rival Samsung and other brands with the variety.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 specifications

The new Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 comes with an 8.03-inch LTPO main display that features a resolution of 1960×2160 pixels and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen also has an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The cover screen uses a 6.56-inch LTPO OLED panel that has the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection and Full-HD+ resolution. Powering the smartphone is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It has a 4800mAh battery that charges at up to 67W speed for wired connections and up to 50W for wireless connections. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 software.