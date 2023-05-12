At this year’s annual developers conference, Google I/O, the company announced its entry to two new product portfolios, foldable and tablet. The company not only entered the foldables market with the Google Pixel Fold but it also entered the tablets market with its Google Pixel Tablet. Also Read - Google's new 'About this image' tool will help you identify AI generated images: How to use it

Google Pixel Tablet is currently available for pre-order in selected countries and the list does not include India. The tablet is priced at USD 499, which is approximately Rs 41,000 and is offered in Rose, Porcelain and Hazel colours.

It comes with an 11-inch screen and is powered by a Google Tensor G2 processor with a charging speaker dock that keeps the tablet charged 24/7.

Google has just made its entry into tablets where Samsung is already present for the past several years. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (4GB RAM and 64GB storage) is the closest competitor of the Google Pixel Tablet if you compare them based on their price.

Here we will look at five things that make Google Pixel Tablet better option than Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Five things that make Google Pixel Tablet better than Samsung Tab S7 FE

Display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a bigger 12.4-inch display than Google Pixel Tablet’s 10.9-inch display and both offer LCDs with the same resolution. However, they differ in their pixel density.

Pixel Tablet offers a higher 276 PPI and Tab S7 FE has a lower 243 PPI. Further, Pixel has a higher 120Hz refresh rate and Tab S7 FE refresh rate is limited to 60Hz.

Based on these two factors, Pixel Tablet will offer a sharper and smoother viewing experience while Tab S7 FE is good enough for watching videos and reading books.

Memory and storage

Google Pixel Tablet comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with 4GB and 6GB RAM options and 64GB and 128GB storage options, which can be expanded to 1TB with microSD.

Pixel Tablet offers high multitasking power and faster storage than Tab S7 FE.

Processor

Google Pixel Tablet comes with a Google Tensor G2 chipset based on a 5nm process and a Titan M2 security coprocessor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor based on 8nm process.

Here, Pixel Tablet has an advantage over Tab S7 FE due to its AI capabilities and integration with Google services as it is custom-made by Google. Further, Samsung has no security coprocessor.

Battery and charging

Google Pixel Tablet comes with a built-in 27-watt-hour battery and offers up to 12 hours of video streaming, as per the company’s claim.

The tablet charges via Charging Speaker Dock, which is included with the tablet, or it could be charged with a USB-C charger, which is sold separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 10,090mAh battery that lasts for up to 13 hours for video playback, as per the company’s claim and supports 45W fast charging via USB-C.

Pixel Tablet offers wireless charging, which is not available in Tab S7 FE. This makes Pixel much more convenient than Tab S7 FE.

Charging Speaker Dock

Google Pixel charging speaker dock comes with a magnetic docking interface with a pogo pin connection and 15W max charging rate. In addition to this, it has a 43.5mm full-range speaker. This Charging Speaker Dock even turns it into a smart display when not in use.

No such option is present in Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.