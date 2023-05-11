It was an eventful night for Google. The company hosted the Google I/O 2023 wherein the company launched three new devices, including its first tablet-cum-smart display dubbed as the Google Pixel Tablet. The Pixel Tablet is not an ordinary tablet that sports a larger display and has smartphone-like specifications and features. Instead, it a conventional tablet that transforms into a smart display, yes, the same device that nobody is talking about these days, by mounting on top of a dock. This dock not only provides charging space but also amplifies the sound using the speaker system built into it. Also Read - Google IO 2023: Google launches its first foldable phone, Pixel Fold

While the entire form factor is a tad bit difficult to comprehend, Google has a shared a short video that enables users to put things into perspective. Take a peek: Also Read - Google IO 2023: From Pixel Fold to Generative AI powered Search, here's everything Google announced today

Google Pixel Fold features and specifications

The Pixel Tablet comes in Porcelain, Hazel and Rose colour variants. It has rounded edges and an aluminum enclosure with nano-ceramic coating, which makes it easier to grip. The company says that it has worked with app developers such as YouTube, Spotify, Disney+ and more to optimise the apps as per bigger screen. Google says that the Pixel Tablet comes with the Google TV app that has been optimised for the larger screen.

“Over 50 Google apps are optimized for the Pixel Tablet, including Google Meet. Google Meet quickly adjusts the lighting as you move around and brings HD video calling to the tablet,” Google wrote in a blog post.

The Pixel Tablet is paired with a Charging Speaker Dock. Google says that this dock keeps the tablet charged up and it has speakers with four times the bass than the Pixel Tablet alone. Furthermore, the company says that in the Hub Mode, the tablet turns into a helpful home device. “Use it as a smart home controller, music and entertainment player, voice-activated helper or digital photo frame,” Google added.

The company says that the Pixel Tablet is the first tablet with Chromecast built-in.

Talking about specifications, the Google Pixel Tablet comes with a 10.95-inch LCD display with a 2560×1600 resolution, 276 ppi pixel density, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits of brightness and anti-smudge coating. It is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset with Titan M2 security co-processor that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM

up to 256GB o UFS 3.1 storage. It has an 8MP fixed-focus camera in the front and rear. It is backed by a 27-watt-hour battery charging via Charging Speaker Dock or USB-C charger. It also has fingerprint unlock feature.

Coming to the charging dock, the Pixel Tablet has a magnetic docking interface with pogo pin connection with 43.5mm full-range speaker.

Pixel Tablet pricing and availability

The Pixel Tablet comes bundled with the Charging Speaker Dock for $499. Interested buyers can preorder it online starting today in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan and Australia at the Google Store and other retailers. It will be available on shelves on June 20. There is no word on availability in India yet.