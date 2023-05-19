YouTube has announced its plan to bring 30-second unskippable ads on connected TVs. These ads will replace the two 15 seconds ads that currently run on the video streaming platform. YouTube made the announcement at its annual YouTube Brandcast upfront event in New York. Also Read - No, Google won't delete inactive YouTube accounts with videos

The new 30-second-long ads will be available in the YouTube Select program and will allow advertisers to target top videos. YouTube launched its YouTube Select in 2020, which allows advertisers to target high-performing and brand-safe video content. Also Read - Google now lets you send Calendar invites from Google Docs: How to use it

Under the program, advertisers can access curated, high-quality video content creators and publishers across different categories like food, entertainment, science, technology, sports, music and more. Also Read - How to draft a document using Help me write in Google Docs: A step-by-step guide

“YouTube Select is now landing over 70 percent of impressions on the TV screen, so we’re making it easier for you to use existing assets in front of the most-streamed content,” YouTube said in a statement referring to advertisers.

The new format will allow advertisers to better target their campaigns with longer 30 seconds ads. “We know that running longer-form creative on the big screen aligns with your objectives, and allows for richer storytelling,” YouTube said.

Further, this will allow advertisers to use their existing resources and they will not need separate investments for YouTube and TV ads. This also fits with audiences, as per YouTube, because they already experience ads in this format on their TVs.

“This format also seamlessly fits into what viewers already expect and experience on the big screen,” YouTube said.

In addition to the 30-second ad format, YouTube is also introducing “Pause” ads on connected TV. This will allow advertisers to showcase their ads when a video is paused. “This is seamless for viewers and allows them to learn more about your brand,” as per YouTube.

YouTube further said that its AI can help advertisers find the best mix of formats to reach their goals.

Meanwhile, Google has clarified that it will not delete accounts with YouTube videos, after announcing that it will delete personal accounts and their content that haven’t been used or signed in for at least 2 years.

The company updated its blog post, saying “We do not have plans to delete accounts with YouTube videos at this time”. It came as a relief to several users that YouTube videos will remain untouched.

Starting later this year, if a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years, the company may delete the account and its contents — including content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos.