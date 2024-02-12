Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5 India launch: Xiaomi India launched the Redmi Buds 5 in India today. These newly launched truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds join the likes of the Redmi Buds 4 Active and the Redmi Buds 3 Lite in the company’s portfolio. They come with a hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, which is a combination of three modes — deep noise cancellation, balanced noise cancellation, and light noise cancellation — all of which are accessible through the Xiaomi Earbuds App.

Before the Redmi Buds 5 goes on sale in India, take a look at its detailed features and specifications.

Redmi Buds 5 India price and availability

The Redmi Buds 5 will be available in India in three colour variants – Fusion Purple, Fusion Black, and Fusion White. It will be up for grabs starting February 20 via Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Xiaomi retail partners at a price of Rs 2,999.

As a part of the launch offer, Xiaomi India is giving the Redmi Buds 5 at a price of Rs 2,499 on the purchase of any Redmi Note 13 series smartphone, which includes the Redmi Note 13 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G or the Xiaomi and Redmi Pad, which includes the Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Pad, and the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Redmi Buds 5 top feature

Coming to the specifications and features, the Redmi Buds 5 feature a light-weight and compact design with nano-coated decorative strips. Additionally, these earbuds come with IP54 water and dust resistant coating making it immune to occasional splashes of water.

On a more technical level, the Redmi Buds 5 come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers with Titanium Diaphragm, which the company says provides more depth and clarity. These earbuds have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz and each earbud comes with two microphones.

These earbuds come with dual-mic AI voice enhancement functionality to filter out wind noise. Xiaomi says that these earbuds can withstand a withstand wind noise of up to 6mps. Coming to Active Noise Cancellation, these buds offer up to 46dB of hybrid ANC, which can be attuned via three modes — Light, Balanced and Deep. Additionally, the have a Transparency Mode, that lets users hear the designed ambient sound while filtering out the outside noise. This feature comes in two modes — Enhance Voice and Enhance Ambient Sound, which gives users more control over the sound that they want to focus on.

On the connectivity front, these earbuds have Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Google Fast Pair for connectivity and can connect to two devices at a time.

Coming to the battery, the case comes with a 480mAh battery while each earbud has a 54mAh battery. Xiaomi says that these buds take a total of one hour and 45 minutes to charge completely and a charge of 10 minutes is capable of providing up to four hours of runtime. These earbuds offer a total runtime of up to 38 hours with ANC off and of up to 30 hours with ANC turned on.