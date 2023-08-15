Xiaomi alongside the launch of the Mix Fold 3 launched the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max. The new tablet is more powerful than the Pad 6 and is more expansive than the Pad 6 Pro. With a massive 14-inch display, it has several features up its sleeve. Some of its highlights include a flagship-grade chipset, a massive 10,000mAh battery, and up to 8 speakers for sound.

READ MORE Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Battle of the folds

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max price, colors, and availability

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is priced starting at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 43,500)for the base 8GB + 256GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 55,200) for the 16GB + 1TB variant. The tablet has Black and Silver color options.

READ MORE Top 5 features of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Currently, the tablet is only available in China. There’s no information on whether it will ever launch in India. In India, however, there’s the Xiaomi Pad 6, which comes with toned-down specs.

READ MORE Xiaomi Pad 6 Max to launch on August 14: specifications and design teased

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max specifications

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max comes with a metal unibody construction and a slate-like design. It sports a 14-inch large display with a 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The LCD panel has HDR10 support and comes with 600 nits of peak brightness.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For the unversed, this is a flagship-grade octa-core chipset. It has up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The tablet packs a mammoth 10,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging. It also has 33W reverse wireless charging support. Xiaomi has also offered its Surge G1 chip inside that helps to maintain the battery in the long run,

The Pad 6 Max has a dual camera system on the back placed in a boxy camera island. The setup is led by a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 20MP on the front coupled with a 3D ToF sensor. The tablet has 8 speakers backed by Dolby Atmos audio. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has MIUI for Pad on top.

Apart from this, the tablet also has compatibility with some accessories like a detachable keyboard and Stylus. The former comes with a trackpad that works like mouse and the latter can be used as virtual laser pointer.