11 Aug, 2023 | Friday
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 Max to launch on August 14: specifications and design teased

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is all set to arrive next week.

Edited By: Techlusive News Desk | 1 minute, 52 seconds read

Published:Aug 11, 2023, 01:43 PM IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max
Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max will debut on August 14 in China. The tablet will be available in a Gray color option and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will also have a 14-inch display, 8 speakers, and a dual rear camera setup.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max to launch next week: Details

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max has been teased on the company’s website and on Weibo. The teasers reveal that the tablet will have a large 14-inch display with thin bezels. It will also have a dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor on the side. The tablet will be available in a Gray color option.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is one of the most powerful mobile processors available today. It will also have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet will run on Android 13 with MIUI 14 skin on top.

It will have a 14-inch IPS LCD display with a 2K resolution. The display will also have a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. The tablet will have 8 speakers that are tuned by Harman Kardon. This will provide users with an immersive audio experience when watching videos or playing games.

The device will have a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. The front-facing camera will be 8MP. The tablet will also have a 10,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is a promising tablet that offers a powerful processor, a large display, and a long-lasting battery. It is also expected to be priced competitively, making it a great option for students, professionals, and creatives.

Here are some of the key features of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max:

  • Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • 14-inch IPS LCD display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate
  • 8 speakers tuned by Harman Kardon
  • Dual rear camera setup (50MP + 13MP)
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 10,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging
  • Android 13 with MIUI 14 skin

— Nishtha Srivastava 

Author Name | Techlusive News Desk

