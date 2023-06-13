Xiaomi Pad 6 arrives in India: Check price, specs, availability

Xiaomi today expanded its device portfolio in India by launching a new tablet. The tablet dubbed as the Xiaomi Pad 6 is the successor to last year’s Xiaomi Pad 5 and it features top of the line features such as a 144Hz display, an 8,840mAh battery and a large 11-inch display among other things. Also Read - Xiaomi Pad 5 gets a price cut in India ahead of Pad 6 launch: Here's how much it cost now

“Last year, with the Xiaomi Pad 5, we completely changed the dynamics of the tablet category. Its launch led to an increase in consumer interest in Android tablets, enhanced competition, and finally bringing some much-needed innovation that was missing in the Android tablet segment for the longest time,” Anuj Sharma – Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said on the occassion. Also Read - Xiaomi announces Xiaomi Super Saver sale: Check offer here

“Xiaomi Pad 6 represents an even more significant leap forward in the space and is designed for the ever-evolving consumer,” he added. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2: Everything we know about the Nothing Phone 1 successor so far

Xiaomi Pad 6 India price and availability

The Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available in two colour variants in India — Graphite Grey and Mist Blue. It will be available in India in two storage variants. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will be available at a launch price of Rs 26,999, while the top variants with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space will be available at a launch price of Rs 28,999.

Both the variants of the Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available for purchase in India starting June 21 across Mi.com, Amazon.in and Xiaomi retail partners.

As a part of the launch, interested buyers will be able to avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on purchases made using ICICI credit and debit cards. This would bring down the effective price of the 6+128GB variant of the Xiaomi Pad 6 to Rs 23,999 and that of the 8+256GB variant to Rs 25,999.

In addition to this, Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard will be available at a price of Rs 4,999, Xiaomi Smart Pen (2nd Gen) will be available at a price of Rs 5,999, and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Smart Cover will be available for Rs 1,499. All these accessories will also go on sale via Mi.com, Amazon.in and Xiaomi retail partners starting June 21.

Xiaomi Pad 6 India specifications and features

Talking about the features, the Xiaomi Pad 6 features a unibody design. It is 6.71mm thin and weighs just 490 grams. It comes with a 11-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, a pixel density of 309 ppi, a variable screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 550 nits. It also features support for 99 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It runs MIUI for Pad. The tablet features an 8,840mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charger. Xiaomi says that the battery can charge completely in 100 minutes, and it provides over 15 hours of video playback time, 65 hours of music playback and over 26 days of standby time.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with an 8MP front camera which has an ultra-wide 105-degree field of view (FOV), and a 13MP rear camera. On the audio front, the tablet has a quad speaker system and support for Dolby Atmos. On the connectivity front, it has Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6.

In addition to Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard, which the company says has been completely revamped for Pad 6. Xiaomi says that the keyboard has lettering that reflects light and offers clear visibility even in the dark. It features 64 keys with a 1.3mm key travel and it includes a multi-task key for customisable shortcuts. It also comes with IPX4 dust and water-resistant coating.

Lastly, the company also launched the second-generation Xiaomi Smart Pen, which the company says offers 150 hours of battery life. The company also says that one minute of charge provides a run time of up to seven hours. It comes with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and it boasts a 40 percent reduced latency compared to the previous generation. Xiaomi also says that the Xiaomi Smart Pen offers 300 percent more resistance to abrasion.