Xiaomi launches new Kindle rival with 7 weeks battery life

While tech and auto companies are busy showcasing their latest and greatest innovations at the ongoing CES 2024, Xiaomi has quietly released a new e-book reader in its home market. The new e-book reader takes on Amazon’s Kindle with features such as a 7-inch display and a battery life of seven weeks. Looking very similar to the Kindle Oasis, the new Xiaomi e-book reader comes with a side grip that houses physical buttons. This makes it easy for you to hold the reader for a long time and navigate the device.

Xiaomi e-book reader features

The new Xiaomi e-book uses an ergonomic uneven back panel, but the weight of the device is not so much. It weighs about 166 grams, making it easy to hold without a hassle. The e-book reader has a 7-inch display with a pixel density of 300 PPI. This display uses the Carta 1200 technology generation ink to show the text alongside high response speed and a better contrast ratio than the previous generations of the technology. Xiaomi claims the reader supports 32 levels of warm and cold dual colour temperature levels with automatic dimming, automatic screen rotation, and a balanced refresh mode.

Powering the Xiaomi e-book reader is a quad-core CPU, which solely drives the ink screen while using low power. That makes the device easy to conserve energy when not in use. The Xiaomi e-book reader is backed by a 1200mAh battery, but if you get the magnetic charging case, you get an extra 1950mAh battery. The total battery life, thus, becomes around 7 weeks on standby mode. On standard usage, it can easily last about 40 hours on a single charge. You get 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage on the reader, which is based on Android 11. The Xiaomi e-book reader features apps adapted for the Ink Screen so they look the way they are intended to. You get connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz), alongside a USB port for charging and data transfer.

Xiaomi e-book reader price

Available in China, the Xiaomi e-book reader is available at an introductory price of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 16,200). There is no word on whether this device will make it to markets outside of China.