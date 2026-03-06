Xbox’s next console ‘Project Helix’ confirmed, could blend PC and console gaming

Microsoft has confirmed that it is working on the next generation of Xbox hardware. The upcoming console is currently being developed under the codename “Project Helix,” according to Asha Sharma, who shared the information in a post on X. While full details are still limited, the announcement confirms that Microsoft is already preparing a successor to the current Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Also Read: Microsoft's Copilot Tasks turns AI into your background assistant: Here's how

‘Project Helix’ revealed by Microsoft Gaming CEO

Sharma confirmed the codename while discussing Microsoft’s plans for the future of Xbox. The next-generation console, currently referred to as Project Helix, will represent the next major step in the Xbox hardware lineup. Also Read: Xbox Game Pass February Wave 2 lineup announced: Full list of new games

Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console. Also Read: Keanu Reeves’ John Wick is getting a full AAA game: Platforms, combat style, and details Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about… pic.twitter.com/Xx5rpVnAZI — Asha (@asha_shar) March 5, 2026

In her post, Sharma said the new console will focus on performance and will support both Xbox and PC games. The statement is notable because it hints at a shift in how Microsoft wants its console platform to work going forward.

Sharma also mentioned that she will be discussing the project with partners and developers during the upcoming Game Developers Conference, which is scheduled to take place in San Francisco.

A hybrid Xbox and PC experience

One of the most talked-about aspects of Project Helix is the idea of a hybrid gaming system.

Reports suggest the upcoming console may support both Xbox and PC games. If that happens, it would bring Microsoft’s console and PC gaming ecosystems closer together.

Instead of keeping the two platforms separate, the company appears to be moving towards a setup where the same device can run games built for Xbox as well as PC titles.

This direction isn’t entirely new. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had earlier said the company was rethinking the traditional separation between console and PC gaming. He suggested that future Xbox hardware could be more closely tied to Windows.

Some reports say the console could eventually support games from PC storefronts such as Steam and the Epic Games Store. Microsoft has not confirmed this yet.

Launch timeline still unclear

Microsoft has not shared any release date for Project Helix so far. A few reports suggest the next Xbox generation could arrive around 2026 or 2027, but nothing has been confirmed by the company.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

At this point, Microsoft has only confirmed that the project exists. Details about the hardware and other features are expected to come later.