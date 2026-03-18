WION World Pulse Summit: AI emerges as a new geopolitical power tool, says Takshashila Institution co-founder

In the era when artificial intelligence is no longer just limited to the tech labs and policy rooms, instead infused in our lives, one thing is clear – AI is all about influence. The latest conversation at the PULSE summit in New Delhi, hosted by the Zee Media Group’s WION World echoes the same idea. During the session “Tech Pulse: All ‘AIs’ on Inclusive Growth,” leaders from policy and industry spoke about how AI is shaping economies, jobs, and even global power structures. Also Read: WION World Pulse Summit highlights how AI skills are reshaping jobs and geopolitics

“Technology is a form of geopolitical power,” Nitin Pai, Co-Founder & Director, Takshashila Institution, said during the session as one of the highlights. “Today, you’re in an era where it is geopolitics by technology, for technology, and of technology,” he added. The discussion simply talks about how the countries are no longer competing on military or economic strength, but rather on how advanced their technology is, especially in terms of AI. Also Read: WION World Pulse Summit: “AI will not take away jobs, but...” says IndiaAI Mission CEO

Where do we stand in terms of AI?

Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission, has acknowledged that India has strong fundamentals in AI; however, the gap is evident when we compare it with global leaders. “We have large access to data sets and multiple languages. The natural corollary is that we should be leading in the field of AI. But currently, we are number three; we are behind the US and China.” Also Read: Google personal intelligence now available for free users, but there's a limitation

At the same time, he pointed to India’s strength, “Our core strength for the development of AI is our talent base. We engineers have been building impactful solutions across the world.” The discussion, which also included Venk Krishnan, President, TiE Bangalore, talked about one key idea – AI is now central to growth, governance, and global positioning.

AI, jobs and fear of loss

On the concern around job losses due to AI, Abhishek Singh, CEO of IndiaAI Mission, offered a clear perspective. “People with AI skills will take away the jobs of people without AI skills,” he said. Instead of outright job loss, the panel pointed towards a transition, where skills will decide employability in the coming years. Singh also emphasised how deeply AI has already entered everyday life:

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“AI is already defining everything that we do, and it is impacting our lives. Every sector is impacted by AI.” As the summit brought together policymakers and industry leaders, the message stayed consistent: AI is not just a tool anymore. It is becoming a defining layer of power in the modern world.