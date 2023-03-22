comscore WhatsApp's new update gives admins more control over who can join group
Mark Zuckerberg has announced two new updates for "groups" on WhatsApp -- new controls for admins, and easily see groups in common.

  • Zuckerberg has announced two new updates for "groups" on WhatsApp.
  • The new features which will start rolling out globally.
  • WhatsApp is rolling out a tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced two new updates for “groups” on WhatsApp — new controls for admins, and easily see groups in common. The new features which will start rolling out globally over the coming weeks, come just a few months after WhatsApp launched Communities, a feature that offers larger, more structured discussion groups. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta

“Last year, we rolled out Communities to help people get the most out of their groups on WhatsApp. Since launching, we’ve wanted to build even more tools for admins and users alike. Today we’re excited to roll out a few new changes we’ve made to make groups more manageable for admins and easier to navigate for everyone,” the company said. Also Read - WhatsApp releases bug fix update for issue with notifications on iOS

It has built a tool that gives admins the ability to decide who is able to join a group, giving admins more control over their group privacy. “When an admin chooses to share their group’s invite link or make their group joinable in a community, they now have more control over who can join,” the company said. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out 'groups in common' section within search bar for beta users

With the growth of Communities and their larger groups, the tech giant said it wants to make it easy to know which groups you have in common with someone. “Whether you’re trying to remember the name of a group you know you share with someone or you want to see the groups you’re both in, you can now easily search a contact’s name to see your groups in common.”

WhatsApp is rolling out a tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta. For beta testers, a new row will now appear above the chat bar when a link is entered into the platform, and the application will animate the row while loading the link preview, reports WABetaInfo.

Earlier, users had no indication whether the platform was loading the preview or not, which undoubtedly caused confusion and wasted time while they waited for it to arrive. The tweaked interface when loading a link preview is available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 22, 2023 3:34 PM IST
